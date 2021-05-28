Christopher M. Gorman Sells 222,684 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $5,135,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher M. Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of KeyCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $2,179,170.42.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.98. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

KEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in KeyCorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,498,000 after buying an additional 1,499,672 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in KeyCorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,171,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,880,000 after buying an additional 2,489,505 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in KeyCorp by 6.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,212,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,830,000 after buying an additional 1,335,116 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,746,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,692,000 after buying an additional 99,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,665,000 after buying an additional 309,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

