Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Position Lessened by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,460,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Chubb by 134.7% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CB. Barclays raised their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,068.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $8,863,259. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.38. The company had a trading volume of 38,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,448. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $76.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.81. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $111.93 and a 1-year high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.68%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

