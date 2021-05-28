Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,818 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.00, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,915,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total value of $9,023,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,918,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,900 shares of company stock worth $35,489,431. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG opened at $649.50 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $405.01 and a twelve month high of $650.42. The company has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $605.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $595.50.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.20.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.