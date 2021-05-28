Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 56,667 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 56,667 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $79,931,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,837,000 after buying an additional 1,682,597 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,728,000 after buying an additional 1,083,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $40,178,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DAL opened at $48.05 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

