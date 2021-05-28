Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 8,591 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,591 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,361,000 after buying an additional 2,214,190 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,498,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,578,017,000 after purchasing an additional 478,782 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 613,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,465,000 after acquiring an additional 314,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 699,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,479,000 after buying an additional 173,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $264.32 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.57 and a 1 year high of $276.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.68. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

