Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 46,123 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $979,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,951,000. TRG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,636,000 after buying an additional 3,494,133 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in JD.com by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,721,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in JD.com by 530.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,628,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $231,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,616 shares during the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JD stock opened at $72.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.55 billion, a PE ratio of 63.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.64 and a twelve month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

JD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.10.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

