Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 74,502 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 31,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.55.

NYSE OXY opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.44. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $32.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.73.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.