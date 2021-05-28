Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires 780 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

NYSE CL opened at $83.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $70.29 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.05.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $3,766,723.74. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

