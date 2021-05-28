Cigna Investments Inc. New Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 0.8% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $12,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $13,000,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.4% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after buying an additional 247,593 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 401,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $72,770,000 after buying an additional 76,900 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $179.04 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $108.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $325.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.48.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

