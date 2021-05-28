Cigna Investments Inc. New Boosts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $5,231,000. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 12,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 407.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 69,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,338,000 after acquiring an additional 55,403 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 3,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $657.95.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $495.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $664.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $495.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

