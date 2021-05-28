Cigna Investments Inc. New Grows Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSX shares. Vertical Research started coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $99.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.16. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $5,006,691.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,573,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $142,483,385.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,431.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

