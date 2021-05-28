Cigna Investments Inc. New Grows Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 19.3% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 25.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $79.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.67. The firm has a market cap of $82.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

