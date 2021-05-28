Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 66.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $613,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $1,638,000. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $910,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

NYSE JCI opened at $66.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.62. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $66.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

