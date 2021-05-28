Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases 1,294 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 890.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TFC opened at $62.14 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $33.47 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.04.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.37%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.81.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

