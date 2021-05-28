Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Holdings Trimmed by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,065,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 31,988 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.04% of Cimarex Energy worth $63,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,293,000 after buying an additional 1,283,492 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,916,000 after acquiring an additional 207,772 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 13.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,238,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $132,939,000 after acquiring an additional 262,132 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,842,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,094,000 after acquiring an additional 97,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,859,000 after buying an additional 39,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $426,346.59. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XEC opened at $67.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.59. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 77.70%.

XEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

