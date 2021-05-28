Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) PT Raised to $99.00

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $90.00 to $99.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised Cimarex Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised Cimarex Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised Cimarex Energy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.71.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $67.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.59. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.70%.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,492 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,130,000 after buying an additional 1,167,940 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 2,609.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 714,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,410,000 after buying an additional 687,738 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 400.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,816,000 after buying an additional 529,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 868,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,561,000 after buying an additional 509,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

