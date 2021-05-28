Circassia Group (LON:CIR) Earns Under Review Rating from Peel Hunt

Circassia Group (LON:CIR)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of Circassia Group stock opened at GBX 35.97 ($0.47) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £150.41 million and a PE ratio of -4.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 32.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 28.20. Circassia Group has a 12 month low of GBX 19.86 ($0.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 37.90 ($0.50).

In other Circassia Group news, insider Jonathan Emms acquired 67,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £19,699.12 ($25,737.03). Also, insider Ian Johnson acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £29,000 ($37,888.69).

Circassia Group Company Profile

Circassia Group Plc, a medical device company, focuses on the respiratory diagnostics and monitoring products. It offers NIOX and NIOX VERO, a fractional exhaled nitric oxide measurement and monitoring products for use in asthma diagnosis and management. The company offers its products through commercial team in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and Germany, as well as through network of distribution partners internationally.

