Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $160.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on A. Cowen lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Redburn Partners upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.49.

NYSE:A opened at $137.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $83.71 and a one year high of $138.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,265,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $1,966,274.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,358,692.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,614 shares of company stock worth $4,572,425 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

