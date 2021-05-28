Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $260.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price boosted by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.08.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.01. 5,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 5,002.4% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 10,555 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 99,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,112,000 after buying an additional 15,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,139,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.