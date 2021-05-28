Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Trims Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Target Price to C$12.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective (up from C$13.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.25.

TSE:CVE traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$9.83. 3,094,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,937,885. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$4.15 and a 12-month high of C$10.77.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$9.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 1.0281326 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$49,071.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$98,142.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

