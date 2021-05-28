Citigroup Upgrades OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) to “Buy”

OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OZMLF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded OZ Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on OZ Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OZ Minerals has an average rating of “Buy”.

OZMLF opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. OZ Minerals has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.98.

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of ParÃ¡ in the northern region of Brazil.

