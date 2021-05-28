Citizens National Bank Trust Department Acquires 1,583 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.4% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after buying an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Broadcom by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after acquiring an additional 964,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,735,510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,634,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,544,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,552,171,000 after purchasing an additional 114,033 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Insiders have sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,225,300 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

AVGO stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $470.00. The company had a trading volume of 16,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,077. The company has a market capitalization of $191.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.91 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $459.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

