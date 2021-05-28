Citizens National Bank Trust Department Boosts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.29. 20,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,176. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $198.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.88.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,392 shares of company stock worth $457,922 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.81.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

