Citizens National Bank Trust Department Cuts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.19. 472,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,718,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.49 and a 200 day moving average of $78.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

