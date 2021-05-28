Citizens National Bank Trust Department Decreases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 2.2% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.76. 18,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,601,254. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.37 and a 12-month high of $98.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.