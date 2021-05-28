Citizens National Bank Trust Department Lowers Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.41.

VLO stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.91. The company had a trading volume of 43,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,500. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.39. The company has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.81, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.28 and a 200 day moving average of $66.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

