City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.280-1.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.06.

Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $501.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

