Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Shares Sold by Provident Investment Management Inc.

Provident Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 36.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,634,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,819 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,274,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,160,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.39. 24,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,537. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $370.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Clear Channel Outdoor Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.