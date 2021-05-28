ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the April 29th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CEM stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average is $21.33. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $28.97.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 25,584 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 57,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after buying an additional 38,334 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.