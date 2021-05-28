ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the April 29th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of CEM stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average is $21.33. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $28.97.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile
ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
