Clever DeFi (CLVA) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.24 Million

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. Clever DeFi has a market cap of $1.24 million and $22,364.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded down 28.8% against the dollar. One Clever DeFi coin can now be purchased for $1.64 or 0.00004508 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00060346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.34 or 0.00321862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.85 or 0.00188870 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004110 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $296.90 or 0.00814419 BTC.

About Clever DeFi

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 756,780 coins and its circulating supply is 752,021 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

Clever DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clever DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

