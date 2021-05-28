CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Stake Reduced by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,659 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in CMC Materials by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 26,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $132,376,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,115,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,709,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

In other CMC Materials news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,451.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $6,257,460.00. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CCMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CMC Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.13.

Shares of CCMP traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,337. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.71 and a beta of 1.16. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.72.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

