CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBRI) Short Interest Down 57.1% in May

CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBRI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the April 29th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 498,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CMTSU Liquidation stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 443,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,045. CMTSU Liquidation has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

About CMTSU Liquidation

CMTSU Liquidation, Inc operates as an information technology (IT) service company worldwide. It operates as an independent software vendor or channel partner; and provides project management, application and technical consulting, and database administration for implementation projects and managed-services.

