CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. CNFinance had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 6.01%.

Shares of NYSE:CNF traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325. The company has a market capitalization of $229.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 374.80 and a quick ratio of 374.80. CNFinance has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $4.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNFinance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

CNFinance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

