CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) PT Raised to $20.00

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist cut shares of CNX Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners reiterated a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities cut shares of CNX Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

