Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.64.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $59.96 on Monday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

