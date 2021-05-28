Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Shares Sold by Harbor Financial Services LLC

Harbor Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 32,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,043,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.39. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,930. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.