CoinMetro Token Trading Up 21.3% This Week (XCM)

CoinMetro Token (CURRENCY:XCM) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 28th. Over the last week, CoinMetro Token has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. CoinMetro Token has a market cap of $109.24 million and $107,315.00 worth of CoinMetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinMetro Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000992 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00079166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00018855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $329.67 or 0.00907159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,347.92 or 0.09212503 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00091502 BTC.

CoinMetro Token Profile

CoinMetro Token (XCM) is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. CoinMetro Token’s total supply is 326,858,273 coins and its circulating supply is 303,108,273 coins. The official message board for CoinMetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog . The official website for CoinMetro Token is coinmetro.com . CoinMetro Token’s official Twitter account is @CoinMetro . The Reddit community for CoinMetro Token is /r/CoinMetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CoinMetro is an Ethereum-based tokenized exchange platform. It was created by FXPIG traders and the goal is to offer an easy to use bridge between FIAT and digital assets and tokens. XCM is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the CoinMetro platform. “

