Colonial Trust Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,785,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,745,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,738,000 after buying an additional 12,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $52.27 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.24 and a 1-year high of $52.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average of $48.69.

