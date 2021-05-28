Colonial Trust Advisors Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of VBK opened at $276.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.06 and a 200 day moving average of $273.40. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.69 and a fifty-two week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

