Colonial Trust Advisors Has $1.28 Million Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Colonial Trust Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 134.8% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 28,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 16,188 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 18.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 176,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,629,000 after purchasing an additional 38,962 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 152,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.67.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSL opened at $192.53 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $109.72 and a fifty-two week high of $197.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.23%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

