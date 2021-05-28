Colonial Trust Advisors Has $752,000 Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

NYSE:O opened at $68.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.26 and its 200-day moving average is $62.80. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $54.49 and a 1-year high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.19%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.