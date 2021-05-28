Colonial Trust Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Colonial Trust Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBHT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 17,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,456,000 after purchasing an additional 206,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 14,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $172.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.24. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.29 and a 12 month high of $183.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.19.

In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,183.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total value of $523,500.00. Insiders have sold 73,933 shares of company stock valued at $12,066,002 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

