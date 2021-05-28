Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 875 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Colonial Trust Advisors lessened its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,850,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,991,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 2,839.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,496,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $13,538,000. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 455,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,631,000 after acquiring an additional 134,357 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLH opened at $92.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 1.75. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.22 and a 1-year high of $96.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $863,900.00. Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $659,214.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,335.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,954. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CLH. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

