Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLPBY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised Coloplast A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded Coloplast A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLPBY traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.77. 41,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,472. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.44. Coloplast A/S has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.3652 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Coloplast A/S’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. Coloplast A/S’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

