Comerica Bank Acquires 2,666 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1,123.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 88,254 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 105,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 23,330 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 717,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,171,000 after purchasing an additional 155,985 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 469.1% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 548,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,882,000 after purchasing an additional 452,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AL stock opened at $47.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.17. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

