Comerica Bank Decreases Position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Comerica Bank cut its position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVD. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Vanguard in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Vanguard in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,258,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,092,000 after buying an additional 147,312 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 594,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after buying an additional 309,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVD opened at $18.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average of $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.84. American Vanguard Co. has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $22.49.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $116.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 5.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVD. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

