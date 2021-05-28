Comerica Bank Grows Stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 23,333.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.32. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $48.21.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.