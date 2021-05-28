Comerica Bank Purchases 920 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,391 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 100,479 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 31,854 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,389 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 239,332 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after buying an additional 14,590 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 4,603,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,132,000 after buying an additional 610,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Renaissance Capital raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.26.

NYSE AU opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.53. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $38.50.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

