Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lydall were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 4.4% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Lydall by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Lydall in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Lydall by 243.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lydall by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lydall alerts:

Shares of LDL opened at $36.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.90. Lydall, Inc. has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $42.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.21 and a beta of 3.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.68.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Lydall had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lydall from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Lydall news, insider Robert B. Junker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $99,375.00. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.