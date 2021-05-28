Comerica Bank Sells 234 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Carvana were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $586,457,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,071,000 after buying an additional 1,268,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,287,000 after buying an additional 1,055,257 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,790,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 428.7% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 485,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,412,000 after purchasing an additional 394,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $267.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $323.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.24. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.28 and a beta of 2.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Carvana in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James began coverage on Carvana in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.86.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $2,195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,199 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,476.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.92, for a total value of $12,896,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,070,707 shares of company stock valued at $288,620,943. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

